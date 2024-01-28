Arsenal set to be rivalled by European giants for the transfer of 24-year-old La Liga star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly their eyes on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and they have placed him in their summer transfer plans in 2024. However, they aren't alone in this pursuit, as European giants Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him.

This information comes from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, and was shared by @iMiaSanMia on social media (via Bavarian Football Works):

"Martin Zubimendi is Bayern’s priority target for the midfield in the summer. However, the club will face tough competition from Arsenal for the player - coach Mikel Arteta has already spoken to him and Zubimendi can imagine a move if Arsenal get serious."

According to Christian Falk (via Bavarian Football Works), Bayern Munich see Zubimendi as the next best option after they couldn't get Joao Palhinha from Fulham. Falk also noted that Zubimendi shares the same agent with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard could be the next coach for the Bavarians if Thomas Tuchel leaves.

Arsenal have made big signings in the midfield, after letting players like Granit Xhaka leave the club. They acquired Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club record £105 million last summer. With Thomas Partey's injury concerns and Jorginho's age, Zubimendi might be the next deep-lying midfielder to sign.

He is believed to have a €60 million release clause. This may be a concern for the Gunners, as they are looking to stay on the good side of Financial Fair Play rules. Zubimendi has played an impressive 30 games for Real Sociedad this season, helping the Spanish side with five goal contributions.

Manchester United joins Arsenal in the chase for Ivan Toney

Manchester United have reportedly now entered the competition to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with the Gunners. Chelsea had since shown interest in Toney as well. The Athletic (via JustArsenal) reports that Manchester United are also looking to sign him.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new striker as Anthony Martial is set to leave the club at the season's end as a free agent.

Ivan Toney has shown impressive skills since Brentford joined the Premier League in 2021, making a name for himself as a powerful goalscorer. He has scored a total of 69 goals in just 125 games for his club, with 33 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

Despite being banned in the first part of the season, there has been talk about him possibly moving to another club during the current transfer window. But with the Bees fighting to stay in the Premier League, Toney will likely stay at least until the summer. By that point, interested clubs will be lining up for his services.