Arsenal set to submit bid for January target they missed out on signing - Reports 

Arsenal are prepared to submit a bid to bring highly-rated right-back Ivan Fresneda to north London from Real Valladolid, as per Football Insider.

The 18-year-old Spaniard has been on the Gunners' radar for a while now but they missed out on signing him in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Arsenal will look to sign Ivan Fresneda on a permanent long-term deal, considering his age. They are reportedly willing to meet Real Valladolid's £20 million asking price for their teenage prospect.

However, the Gunners will face serious competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, with the German club currently leading the race.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be an admirer of young Fresneda, who has shown great versatility in defense for Valladolid this season. He has played as both a right-back as well as a center-back, two areas which Arteta will look to have adequate back-ups in. The Gunners have suffered due to injuries to players in those positions multiple times in recent years.

Ivan Fresneda burst onto the scene and has made 21 appearances for Real Valladolid across competitions this season. However, Paulo Pezzolano's side are currently battling relegation and demotion to the Segunda Divison would only accelerate the defender's departure from the club.

The upcoming summer transfer window is the soonest Arsenal can act and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business.

Mikel Arteta optimistic ahead of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was adamant that his team would continue to play their own style, despite Eddie Howe's Newcastle United forcing them to play differently.

The two teams last faced off in January in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. It was a game in which the visitors sat deep and absorbed pressure from the Gunners, trying to hit them on the counter.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Gunners' trip to St. James' Park, Arteta reiterated his team's desire to play a different style from their opponents.

"We will try to play the game that we want and they want a very different game, that's for sure. It was the pattern when we played them at the Emirates, and as I said, I think we deserved to win that game.

"There are things that are going to obviously be different playing there (St. James' Park) and we're gonna have to be better to try and win it."

The Gunners have lost pace in the title race against Manchester City and currently trail Pep Guardiola's men by a point, having played a game more than the defending champions.

The Magpies, on the other hand, are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League and will look to earn maximum points until the end of the season.

The two teams face off on Sunday, May 7.

