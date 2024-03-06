Arsenal slap €45 million transfer fee on 27-year-old star amid interest from Bayern Munich and PL rivals - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly placed a price of €45 million on full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is being monitored by Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old impressed after his transfer from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported fee of around £32.5 million. He joined up with the squad in north London and helped drive them to a Premier League title race, although they ultimately fell to his former team.

However, Zinchenko has had an inconsistent time at Arsenal this season due to injuries. This has led to the club's decision to let him go for €45 million, according to Football Transfers (via Caught Offside). The full-back enjoyed a great start to the season, but form and fitness issues have plagued him in the second half of this campaign.

Zinchenko has only played 21 Premier League games this season compared to 27 in the previous season. His injury record of late has been especially worrisome. Since helping the team beat Nottingham Forest in January, he hasn't played a whole game. He has gone on to miss their most recent five games because of a calf injury.

These difficulties seem to have diminished his value to the Gunners, prompting Arsenal to contemplate a trade. While he might not be in tip-top form, Zinchenko's CV includes Manchester City. Teams like Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are showing interest in signing him.

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's win as they break record against Sheffield United

Arsenal enjoyed an impressive 6-0 victory against Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday, March 4. The Gunners took the lead early in the game in the third minute and scored four goals in the opening 25 minutes. It was no surprise as some Sheffield supporters left their stadium early.

The north London side controlled the first half of the match and led 5-0 at the break. They added another goal to their score in the second half despite seeming to conserve their energy, while Sheffield couldn't find any goals.

After more than four years as Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta suggested that this could be his team's strongest effort yet. He told the press (via TalkSPORT):

"For sure, not. I've seen a lot of teams struggling against Sheffield United, it's really difficult to open them up. But from the beginning we showed that positivity, that quality as well. In short spaces we were really good and we looked a threat."

The Gunners' win has set a new record. They became the first English club to have won three away games in a row by a minimum of five goals each.