Barcelona boss Xavi wants to complete 2 signings before moving for Joao Felix – Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly clarified that he is keen to rope in two players before launching a move for Joao Felix.

The Blaugrana are currently in the process of rejuvenating their ranks this summer after lifting the La Liga title last campaign. They have splashed around €3.5 million on Oriel Romeu, and snapped up Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on a couple of free transfers so far.

Of late, Barcelona have also allegedly emerged as a potential suitor for Felix, who is vehemently pushing for a move away from Atletico Madrid this month. They are, however, said to be not in a financial position to formalize their reported interest in the Portuguese attacker.

Now, according to Fichajes, Xavi has confirmed that he is interested in roping in a new right-back and an attacking midfielder before prioritising a move for Felix. He is said to have the full support of Blaugrana president Joan Laporta regarding his latest transfer demands.

Barcelona are thought to be in advanced discussions with Manchester City over a potential signing of Joao Cancelo. They are keen to lure the offensive-minded full-back on a loan deal with a purchase option.

Cancelo, 29, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing after suffering a fallout with Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola. He spent the second half of past campaign on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, the Catalans have earmarked Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso as an ideal number 10 signing. They were aiming to sign City's Bernardo Silva, but have shifted their sights to the 44-cap Argentina international following a fine Villarreal loan spell.

Lo Celso, 27, could be offloaded soon due to James Maddison's £40 million arrival in north London last month. The Argentine midfielder registered three goals and four assists in 51 games across all competitions during his frutiful one-and-a-half year loan stint with the Yellow Submarines.

Barcelona target told to wait for two weeks - Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona's management has informed both Joao Felix and his agent, Jorge Mendes, that they will only be able to lodge a bid in the final days of August. They are currently keen to balance their inflated wage bill by cashing in on a number of deadwood.

So far, the Blaugrana have already parted ways with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Franck Kessie this summer. They are hoping to raise funds by selling the likes of Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Should Barcelona manage to offload two or three more players, they could launch a permanent move to sign Felix this summer. They could, however, reportedly face competition from Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal.