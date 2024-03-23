Barcelona consider launching loan deal with purchase option for 22-year-old star Bayern Munich want sold: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Bayern Munich forward Bryan Zaragoza, who has failed to adapt to life in German football. The Spanish champions are looking to sign the forward on loan with an option to buy as Bayern are considering his sale.

Granada unearthed a gem in winger Bryan Zaragoza at the start of the 2023-24 La Liga season, as the 22-year-old dazzled for the side. His performance was so impressive that he earned his first invitation to the Spanish national team, where he performed well when he played.

Zaragoza tallied six goals and two assists in 21 appearances for Granada, a respectable tally. Consequently, Bayern Munich signed him for a summer transfer. He was meant to remain in Spain until the end of the season. However, the injury situation at the German champions forced them to fast-track his transfer, and he arrived in January.

The winger has found game time difficult to come by under Thomas Tuchel. Moreover, he doesn't speak English or German, making communication difficult, as per El Nacional. He has featured only twice, both adding up to 35 minutes of action, since his arrival at the club.

Barcelona were interested in Zaragoza after he scored a brace for Granada against them earlier in the season, but moved too late. They now identify another chance to land the Spain international from Bayern, who are willing to sell.

The Spanish giants are set to propose a loan move for Zaragoza and will look to include a buy option worth around €20 million in the deal. Barcelona are aware that Bayern intend to sell the forward in order not to hamper his development.

Barcelona eye summer move for Ligue 1 star

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco right-back Vanderson after his performances have impressed top sides this season. The 22-year-old is a wanted man, with both Real Madrid and Manchester United also interested.

Vanderson has impressed for Monaco since joining from Gremio in 2022, so much so that he has made his Brazil debut. The right-back has had to contend with injuries this season, limiting him to just 17 appearances for the French club.

Barcelona are interested in a move for the Brazilian, according to a report from Fichajes.net. With the future of João Cancelo undecided, the club wants cover for Jules Kounde in the right-back position as the Frenchman is not a natural right-back.

La Blaugrana have been interested in Vanderson for a while and will look to accelerate a move for him in the summer.