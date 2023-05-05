Barcelona duo travel to USA in private plane as they make best use of extended leave to witness NBA: Reports

As Barcelona gears up for a potentially season-defining match, two of their young talents took the chance to catch some NBA action stateside. Xavi Hernandez granted the team four days off following their crucial win over Osasuna. With no match scheduled for the weekend, Pedri and Eric Garcia seized the opportunity to jet off to San Francisco on a private plane to witness an NBA game.

According to El Nacional, the duo was spotted in the crowd, enjoying the Golden State Warriors' 127-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to Hispanic Sports Media after the game, Pedri and Garcia expressed their admiration for the city and the NBA spectacle, stating (via El Nacional):

"We couldn't spend as much time as we would like in the city of San Francisco, but we liked it. It's been a long time since we've been thinking about attending a game and it turned out that we were taking this game."

The players also revealed their fondness for the Warriors, making the night memorable for them.

Barcelona will resume training next Monday, preparing for a pivotal week that culminates in a derby against Espanyol. This match presents the Blaugrana with their first opportunity to potentially secure the league title.

To do so, Xavi Hernandez's side will need to bring their A-game, ensuring they snatch up all three points. However, the challenge will be far from easy, as Espanyol enters the clash desperate for points.

The team, led by Luis García, has struggled recently, with their latest defeat against Sevilla plunging them into the relegation zone.

Barcelona prepare five-step viability plan to fix financial struggles

Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona face a herculean task of addressing their financial woes while re-signing their star player, Lionel Messi. To achieve a minimum €200 million reduction in expenses, the club has devised a five-pronged viability plan, as reported by journalist Toni Frieros for SPORT (via Barca Universal).

Frieros revealed that Barca aim to slash €50–€60 million from the first team's salaries. Around €30 million in savings are expected from cutbacks in La Masia, the club's youth football division.

The recent closure of Barca TV was another step to reduce operating costs by €30 million. Other non-sporting areas within the club are projected to contribute €10 million in savings.

The most challenging aspect of the viability plan is generating new income. Barcelona needs to raise at least €70 million, either through new sponsorships or player sales. High-profit players, such as Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie, are potential candidates for transfer.

The viability plan submitted to La Liga will be executed over two seasons, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, according to the report.

