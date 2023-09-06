Barcelona eyeing January move to sign Arsenal midfielder: Reports

According to Fernando Polo, Barcelona are eyeing a January move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. The Italian signed for the Gunners from Chelsea in the January 2023 transfer window. Barca signed Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan as their new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana, however, are keen on making another pivotal addition to their squad. Hence, they have made a shortlist of players. Apart from Joringho, Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez are on the Catalan club's list.

Jorginho, 31, has so far made 19 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club from Chelsea, providing one assist. He has also represented the Italian national team 48 times. The Italian is an experienced player and could turn out to be a great signing for Barcelona in January.

Arsenal made attempts to sign Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo

Barcelona completed the signing of Joao Cancelo on a loan deal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. The full-back joined the Catalan club from Manchester City.

Arsenal were also interested in adding the Portuguese to their ranks. However, Barca reportedly concluded the deal first. Cancelo has already made his debut for the Blaugrana.

Speaking about his decision to join Barca, Cancelo said (via Six Sports):

“Whoever knows me knows that my idols all played here, a club that I identify with a lot, always being in the opponent’s half of the pitch, for possession, it’s the best club for me.”

The Gunners let go of players like Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares in the summer. Hence, Cancelo could have been a good addition to their full-back options.

The Portugal international, though, will ply his trade for the Blaugrana. Given his quality, he could turn out to be a massive player for Xavi's team, who have been without a designated right-back in recent seasons.

Apart from Cancelo, Barca also signed his Portugal teammate Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. Both stars have taken significant pay cuts to join the Catalan club.