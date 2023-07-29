Barcelona forward who Xavi wants in his team could be forced to leave club if 2 players on sale fail to leave Camp Nou: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona could be forced to sell Ez Abde, a player Xavi wants in the team, if the club fails to sell Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in the summer transfer market.

At one point in time, both Fati and Torres were two of the brightest prospects in world football. However, their recent forms have been far from ideal, and the Catalan club could look to sell the duo as a result.

Abde, meanwhile, is a La Masia product, and he showed his quality in the first division out on loan last season with Osasuna. The Moroccan international scored six goals and provided two assists in 34 matches across competitions. The player is a good dribbler with pace and creates problems for opposition defenses.

Ousmane Dembele is the only other player in Barcelona's ranks who has the ability to do the same. Xavi thinks that Abde, Dembele, and Lewandowski could form one of the deadliest trios in European football.

While Xavi is keen to keep a hold of the player, Torres and Fati need to be sold for that. Given the two players' price tags, it could be hard to find a potential buyer in the summer transfer market. Hence, the club could be forced to part ways with Abde amidst their dire financial situation.

Sergi Roberto doesn't see Ousmane Dembele leaving Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a surprise summer transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman's current release clause in his contract is worth €50 million. While the sum will reach €100 million after July 31, PSG are looking to make the most of the situation.

Despite PSG's interest in the player and widely percolating reports suggesting that Dembele is tempted by the Ligue 1 giants' project, Sergi Roberto doesn't see the Frenchman leaving, as he recently said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t see Dembele leaving Barça. He is the most decisive player we have because of his way of playing. He is a key piece for us and much loved in the dressing room.”

Dembele has been a key player for Barca under Xavi in recent times.

The winger has so far made 185 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists across competitions.