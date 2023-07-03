Barcelona interested in signing out-of-favor Manchester City star, player has to take significant wage cut in order to join them: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan this summer. However, the 29-year-old would have to accept a significant wage cut to join the Blaugrana, according to SPORT journalist Ferran Correas.

The Blaugrana's incoming director, Deco, is allegedly in search of a new right-back for next season as the club look set to retain their La Liga title.

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been recently linked to Barcelona. The 18-year-old is an exciting who has the potential to become a first-team regular. However, the Blaugrana are monitoring Manchester City's Joao Cancelo situation as well as they are interested in a loan deal for the Portugal international.

Cancelo has fallen out with Pep Guardiola and no longer has a future at the Etihad. Bayern Munich have also decided against signing him permanently after his loan spell there.

As per reports, for Barcelona to sign Cancelo on loan, he would have to reduce his salary by a significant margin. He currently earns €8 million per year - a fee the Spanish outfit cannot afford as they need to reduce their wage bill.

Another issue they could face is that Manchester City are eager to permanently sell the 29-year-old this summer, instead of another loan spell.

While Fresneda is a more affordable option, Cancelo would currently be a better choice. The Portugal international can play on both sides as an attacking full-back and on his day can be the best in the world at his role.

He has scored nine goals and provided 22 assists in 154 appearances for Manchester City, helping them win four trophies.

Manchester City considering bidding for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester City are considering launching a mid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Pep Guardiola is keen on strengthening his midfield following Ilkay Gundogan's exit to the Blaugrana. The Cityzens also missed out on signing Declan Rice after he recently joined Arsenal.

Guardiola is reportedly a huge fan of De Jong and attempted to sign him in 2019 only for the Netherlands international to join Barcelona. The 2022-23 La Liga Champions value De Jong at £90 million, which is the same amount that City bid for Rice last week.

Frenkie de Jong is still happy and is reported to be a favorite of manager Xavi Hernandez. However, a suitable bid could see the Blaugrana part ways with the 26-year-old due to their financial struggles.

