Barcelona and Juventus were interested in signing Manchester United star in January, Red Devils rejected chance to part ways with player - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Juventus were interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan in January with Manchester United refusing the proposal.

Amrabat is currently on loan at United from Serie A club Fiorentina. While the Moroccan came to the club with a lot of hype, he hasn't been able to seal a spot in the first XI so far.

As per Romano, both Barcelona and Juventus tried to break Amrabat's loan in January and take him on a fresh loan. The Red Devils refused the proposal.

Amrabat, 27, has made 20 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has started 13 of those matches. While he hasn't been as impactful as fans hoped for, the Moroccan is still an important squad player and can fill in for injury setbacks.

Former Manchester United midfielder Lee Sharpe reveals he was unaware of Barcelona's interest

Lee Sharpe played for Manchester United between 1988 and 1996 and was a crucial player for the Red Devils. He made 244 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 33 goals and providing 29 assists.

Sharpe, though, has revealed that Barcelona were interested in him and contacted United, which he was never aware of. Speaking about a fascinating chat he had with Jordi Cyuff, Sharpe said (via The Sun):

"I was chatting to fellow former United player Jordi Cruyff once in a jacuzzi of all places, and he was asking me why I never made the move from United to Barcelona. I didn’t know what he meant, I had never even thought of that as an option before he said that!"

He added:

“I asked him what he meant, and Jordi then told me that I had been at the top of his father – Johan Cruyff’s – shopping list for a spot in his Barcelona team for a couple of years while he was manager there. Apparently, according to Jordi, a phone call had been made to Manchester United by Barcelona, but I never got told about it."

Sharpe further said:

“Who knows what may have happened if I’d have known about it!”

Apart from United, Sharpe also played for clubs like Portsmouth, Leeds United, and more during his career. However, one might wonder how his career would have panned out with a move to Barca.

