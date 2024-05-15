Barcelona make decision on signing Real Madrid midfielder in surprise transfer: Reports

Barcelona have decided to reject the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is said to have offered himself to multiple clubs as he seeks a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, as per reports in El Nacional. The Spaniard signed a contract extension until 2027 at the start of the season but is now expected to leave in a surprising turn of events.

Barca have been rumoured to be looking for a creative midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has been a long-term target, but the Blaugrana's finances have not been stable enough to permit them to make a move for his services.

Ceballos recently emerged as a surprise target for Barcelona, as his profile fits the criteria they are looking for in a midfielder. He has impeccable passing range and vision, and his shifty dribbling and nimble feet allow him to have great control over the ball.

However, since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2017 from boyhood club Real Betis, he has failed to nail down a position in their starting lineup. He even went on loan to Premier League side Arsenal in the 2020/21 season in search of more gametime.

Overall, Ceballos has made 145 appearances for Los Blancos, with seven goals and 14 assists across competitions. At 28 years of age, he is at crossroads with the next move being the most crucial in his career.

He has been linked with a move to sides like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the summer. However, the Catalan giants' president Joan Laporta has quickly dismissed the idea of negotiating with Ceballos as per the aforementioned report.

The reasons have been cited as the Spaniard's injury-prone nature and his hatred for Barca and Catalonia in the past, which he had openly expressed on social media.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker pushing hard to sign for Barcelona on loan in upcoming transfer window - Reports

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo (MD), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Xavi Simons is pushing for a loan move to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

The Dutchman came up through the ranks at Barcelona's La Masia academy, before making a switch to PSG's academy in 2019. He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Eredivisie side PSV and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig respectively.

He has been impressive in both his loan stints. This season, he has bagged nine goals and 15 assists in 42 games for Leipzig, while last season he had 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for PSV.

According to MD, Simons reportedly has a clause in his contract which allows him to choose which club he moves to if he goes out on loan again. It seems like he has his mind set on making a return to the Blaugrana, with the Catalans also interested in bringing him in.

It is also being reported that Barcelona want to make a permanent move for the 21-year-old down the line. However, they would have to get their financial woes sorted and their books balanced before they can think about signing Simons, who would cost a pretty penny.