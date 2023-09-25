Barcelona midfielder Pedri wanted by European giants in deal worth around €120 million next summer – Reports

Barcelona star Pedri has reportedly emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich in a potential permanent move worth around €120 million.

Pedri, 20, has cemented himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world since joining the Catalan giants from Las Palmas in a €20 million deal in 2020. He has helped his current club lift a La Liga trophy, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana so far.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Pedri has recently found himself on Bayern Munich's radar. He has been identified as a top midfield target for the Bavarians ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Bayern Munich, who signed defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer earlier this summer, are hoping to make the most of the Catalan's sub-par financial situation. They are prepared to check the Blaugrana's resolve with a summer offer of around €120 million.

Should the 18-cap Spain international seal a permanent move to Thomas Tuchel's outfit next summer, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would most likely displace Leon Goretzka in the centre of the park, partnering Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala.

Pedri, who has a contract until June 2026 at Barcelona, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. He has missed his team's last four La Liga games in the 2023-24 season, making just two appearances so far.

Overall, the 2021 Golden Boy award winner has scored 17 goals and registered eight assists in 111 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

Barcelona receive Giovani Lo Celso boost

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's future amid transfer interest from Barcelona. He wrote:

"Giovani Lo Celso – Ange Postecoglou wanted to keep him at Tottenham, so I'd wait before mentioning any January move for Gio. For sure, if he's not going to play in the next weeks and months, that could be a possibility. But nothing has been decided yet."

Lo Celso, 27, was reportedly linked with Xavi Hernandez's side during the summer transfer window. He was said to have impressed the Blaugrana boss with his great performances during his loan stint at Villarreal.

Since returning to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, the Argentine has made just two appearances. He has started one of them this campaign, with summer signing James Maddison emerging as a vital starter.