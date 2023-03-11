Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool target for €60 million - Reports

Liverpool could be handed a boost in their reported pursuit of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer. The Spanish giants are reportedly willing to cash in on the winger for as much as €60 million.

The 20-year-old Spain international is regarded as one of Europe's most promising prospects, however, he has struggled to live up to his potential this season.

Since returning from a long-term injury, Fati hasn't been able to regain the sort of form that announced him as one of the best young players in world football.

Barcelona are currently keen on letting the youngster leave should they find a club that meets their valuation of the winger (via FourFourTwo).

The Catalan giants have now slapped a €60 million transfer fee on Fati, ahead of the summer transfer window. A couple of top clubs would be interested in signing the highly-rated forward with one such being Liverpool.

The Reds currently hold a long-standing interest in Fati and could possibly make an offer for the Spaniard this summer. Should that eventually happen, the player's sale could help salvage the current financial crisis facing Barcelona and thus help balance their books.

Fati is a product of the famous La Masia academy, which he joined in 2012 at the tender age of 12. He has netted a total of 25 goals and has registered nine assists in 94 appearances since breaking into Barcelona's first team in August 2019 against Real Betis.

The Spaniard is also currently Barca's second-youngest player to make his first-team debut for the club at the age of 16 years and 298 days.

Fati has scored just six goals and registered three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season for Barcelona.

Barcelona manager urges Ansu Fati to be patient

Amid reports linking Spanish winger Fati with a move away from Camp Nou, manager Xavi Hernandez urged the winger to be patient.

The Barcelona head coach made this known in a press conference in February ahead of a La Liga clash against Villareal. He said:

"I don't understand why this is being talked about now in our press conferences. There is no transfer window now so Ansu is not for sale. He is a very important player for us now and for the future."

He continued:

"I have extraordinary confidence in him. Whether he has more or fewer minutes will depend on his performance. I really have blind faith in him. He will be a very important player for the present and the future. But he must be patient. There is too much rushing in everything."

Fati has also had to deal with numerous injuries during his career. He will hope to bounce back and make his way into the first team at Camp Nou.

