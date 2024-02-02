Barcelona star was willing to move to Bayern Munich in January - Reports

Troubles seem to keep coming Barcelona's way, with reports suggesting that defender Ronald Araujo could be considering leaving Camp Nou in favor of Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich. The Uruguayan has been on the radar of the Bavarians for quite some time now, and a possible deal could take place come summer.

Despite a change in upper management, Barcelona continue to struggle financially, owing to their misguided transfer ventures of recent times. Consequently, the Blaugrana are desperate for funds, which could signal the departures of several high-profile players in the next transfer window.

As reported by The Athletic's German correspondent Rafael Honigstein, Araujo was willing to accept a move to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window itself. The German giants even proposed a deal worth €80 million for the 24-year-old defensive stalwart, but no deal could materialize in time.

During the build-up to Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana bout against Osasuna, Araujo was asked to comment on the rumors linking him to the Bundesliga. He reaffirmed his intentions to continue with the Blaugrana, saying:

"Every transfer market there is talk about transfers, but I am very focused on the club and giving everything with this shirt every time I put it on. I can tell you now, that I am focused on Barcelona and focused on being here."

However, he neither denied nor confirmed the reports regarding him receiving a call from Bayern Munich. With no involved party providing clarity over the matter, any outcome is possible in the upcoming transfer window. The Bavarians are still interested in signing him.

Araujo is one of the most integral cogs in the current Barcelona side, having played 24 games across all competitions despite his persistent fitness issues.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes his team are still in contention for Lucas Bergvall's signature

Having scouted Lucas Bergvall for some time now, the Blaugrana were all set to sign the 18-year-old midfielder in January. However, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur swooped in at the last moment, hijacking the deal.

As reported by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites have all but sealed the Swedish wunderkind's transfer, with the official confirmation pending. Nevertheless, Barca president Joan Laporta has insisted that the Blaugrana are still in the race for the youngster's signature.

Speaking to RAC-1, Laporta said:

"As far as I know, he hasn't signed anything with anyone else yet."

The 61-year-old Spanish politician did admit, however, that Tottenham currently have the upper hand in the deal, saying:

"Tottenham have offered much more money...we will not be able to match Tottenham's financial offer."

In the meantime, the 2006-born midfielder continues to represent Djurgarden. He will sign for Spurs this month before joining them in the summer.

