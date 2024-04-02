Barcelona want to convince Xavi to continue as manager by signing Premier League superstar: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want to convince Xavi to stay by signing Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

Xavi announced back in January that he will be stepping down as the manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. La Blaugrana chiefs, though, want to convince Xavi to stay at the helm long-term.

Rafa Yuste, Barca vice-president, recently said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I'm going to convince Xavi but it's a long-term decision for him. There are still league games left, the Champions League... we have to let him enjoy it. I hope and wish he continues because we are talking about a long-term project with him, not a season or two."

As per the Mundo Ddeportivo report, Barca are looking to sign Haaland to make Xavi reconsider his stance. Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in European football at the moment. Since joining Manchester City, the Norwegian hitman has bagged 81 goals and has provided 15 assists in 88 appearances across competitions.

Haaland, however, has a deal with the Cityzens until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €180 million, as per Transfermarkt. Given La Blaugrana's cash-strapped situation, it's unlikely that they would be able to shell out such a significant fee.

Signing Erling Haaland, however, could be Barcelona's perfect response to Real Madrid potentially signing Kylian Mbappe in the 2024 summer. Azulgrana are contemplating making a move for Haaland in 2025, as per the report.

Xavi will reconsider his decision to stay at Barcelona under one condition: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi will stay at Barcelona only if the club promises him significant movement in the transfer market. The Spaniard reportedly doesn't want a repeat of last summer.

Xavi was believed to be keen on signing a new midfielder after Sergio Busquets left with Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich on his shortlist. The club, though, were unable to spend big in the transfer market. They brought in Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer and struck a cut-price deal for Oriol Romeu.

The Barcelona boss reportedly wants the club to assure him that they can build a great team to compete for major titles in the future. Without such a promise, it could be hard to make Xavi reconsider his stance.

