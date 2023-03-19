Bayern Munich could battle Manchester United for Dutch defender - Reports 

Bayern Munich and Manchester United could reportedly battle it out for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's signature in the summer.

As per journalist Kerry Hau of Sport1, the Bavarians could attempt to sign the Dutchman if Benjamin Pavard leaves the club. The Frenchman's contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2024 and he has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan.

Speaking about his contract situation, Pavard recently said (via Christian Falk):

“I’m focused on my performances and that we win as many titles as possible at the end of the season. Then we have time to speak about the future this summer.”

If Pavard doesn't sign a new contract and leaves the club in the summer, Bayern Munich will pursue a move for Timber. However, they will have to compete against Manchester United for the youngster's signature.

The 21-year-old defender was heavily linked with the Red Devils in the summer after former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag moved to Old Trafford. However, the deal didn't go through and he remained at the Dutch club.

Timber has made 36 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season, scoring one goal and picking up two assists.

Mainly a center-back, Timber is also capable of playing as a right-back. He has made 110 senior appearances for Ajax and also earned 14 caps for the Netherlands' national team.

Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United

Anthony Martial has had a season riddled with multiple injury issues which have seen him make just 14 appearances across competitions. When he has played, though, the French striker has been excellent, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

However, his unavailability has become a consistent problem for Manchester United over the years.

Martial's contract with the club expires in 2024 and some reports suggest he could leave this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag was recently asked if Martial needs to prove his fitness to stay at the club, to which he replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't think it is the right moment to be the case. I believe in him, every time he is available he really contributes to the team performance, the level of the team is upgrading when he is available. We are working with him to get fit and be available."

Martial, 27, joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015. He has since scored 85 goals and provided 52 assists in 283 games for the Red Devils.

