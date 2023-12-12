Chelsea add 2 Swedish attackers to five-man transfer wish list ahead of January transfer window: Reports

According to reports from the Standard, Chelsea have reportedly set sights on two Swedish strikers: Viktor Gyokeres and Roony Bardghji. This is reportedly part of a broader ambition to bolster their forward line in the upcoming January transfer window, as the club have a five-man transfer wishlist.

The Blues are keen to inject more dynamism and physical presence into their frontline, and these requirements align seamlessly with the attributes of Gyokeres. The towering 6ft 2in striker has racked up an impressive tally of 15 goals in 18 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Despite a reported £87 million release clause in his contract, Gyokeres is said to be the ideal profile for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In contrast, Bardghji is a teenager who offers a different dimension, standing at just 5ft 8in. Having made an impact against Manchester United in the Champions League, the Copenhagen prodigy could potentially provide versatility and flair to the Blues.

Adding depth to their wish list, Chelsea also have their eyes on Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney, with both players standing at an imposing 6ft 1in. The duo are widely reputable for their goalscoring qualities and they will not be cheap decisions for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

The fifth name on their transfer wishlist is reportedly Club Brugge's young sensation Antonio Nusa, who they failed to sign with an unsuccessful £23m bid last summer.

Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino calls for strategic January spending

Mauricio Pochettino has openly expressed the need for strategic investments in the January transfer window. These comments came following Chelsea's recent 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, which has left them 12th in the Premier League standings. The Blues are now just 10 points clear of the relegation zone after 16 games.

Over £1 billion has been spent on acquiring players, with Pochettino overseeing the addition of 13 players at a cost exceeding £400 million last summer. However, the results on the pitch have raised questions about these expenditures. When asked by the press, Pochettino stated (via Sky Sports):

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyze with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season."

He added:

"We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do. I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

Chelsea may bolster their squad's capabilities to improve their standings and overall performance in the second half of the 2023-24 season.