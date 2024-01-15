Chelsea considering move for Premier League striker as a short-term option: Reports

Chelsea are internally exploring the possibility of signing Aston Villa's Jhon Duran as a short-term option, according to journalist Nathan Gissing (via CFCPys). The 20-year-old striker has been a topic of discussion at Stamford Bridge although it is uncertain when exactly the Blues might make their move for him.

The reported urgency of their search could be due to the absence of their primary striker Nicolas Jackson who is away representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

One factor that may influence when they can make their move for Jhon Duran will be Aston Villa's need to find a replacement before letting the 20-year-old go. Additionally, the Blues might delay their striker hunt until summer, as numerous reports have linked them to Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Duran's performance in the Premier League this season has seen him score two goals in 14 appearances. While his potential addition to Chelsea is being considered, his goalscoring output will raise some doubts about his ability to immediately address their offensive challenges.

Currently, the Blues have scored just 35 goals in 21 games. These numbers are better than only Manchester United and West Ham in the top half of the Premier League, with other top clubs hitting the 40-goal mark by January.

Chelsea target Saudi Pro League strikers for loan deals

Chelsea are reportedly looking at loan moves for Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino to address their goal-scoring challenges. The Telegraph (via 90Min) has suggested the club's focus might turn to Saudi Arabia, where Benzema and Firmino have been under the radar of European clubs.

Reports indicate both players could be considering a return to Europe. Benzema, who joined Al Ittihad, has been sidelined from the first team after a failure to return to training despite scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances.

According to Marca (via 90Min), he was granted time off by the manager but did not return to training when expected.

Alongside Benzema, Al-Ahli forward Roberto Firmino has emerged as another potential target. He has scored only three goals in 19 appearances in Saudi Arabia, which has led to losing his starting position. The Brazilian is now said to be interested in a Premier League return.