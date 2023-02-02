Chelsea were handed a transfer blow on deadline day by Fiorentina as they refused to part with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues were one of the most active clubs in the just concluded January transfer window. Such saw them splash a whooping €330 million on well up to eight first-team players.

Some of the players brought in by Chelsea in January included Joao Felix (loan), Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

badboy @badboy_jeremy1 Chelsea fans, which of our January signing excites you the most?



I'll start: Andrey Santos Chelsea fans, which of our January signing excites you the most?I'll start: Andrey Santos https://t.co/YUafujCEos

The Blues also broke the British transfer record on transfer deadline day (January 31). They secured the signing of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a fee in the region of €121 million.

While all attention was on Fernandez, reports revealed that the Blues were also keen on securing a loan move for Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The Moroccan midfielder was among a host of high-profile players who attracted interest from top clubs on deadline day.

Notably, he was the subject of strong interest from Barcelona as seen in GOAL. The Moroccan even missed training in a bid to force a move to Spotify Camp Nou on deadline day.

While Barca had their sights on Amrabat, Chelsea also explored an opportunity to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

Fiorentina, however, insisted on their decision to keep the holding midfielder. They also reportedly quoted a huge transfer fee in a bid to put off Chelsea's interest.

Despite the transfer blow, Graham Potter's team still looks very much stocked in midfield. They have the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Fernandez, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Fiorentina manager reveals that Chelsea target has apologized to his teammates

Italian tactician Vincenzo Italiano has reacted to the behavior of his midfielder Amrabat, who failed to secure a deadline-day transfer away from Fiorentina.

The midfielder was the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea.

Pys @CFCPys Boehly declared Fiorentina’s asking price for Amrabat unreasonable - an executive responded by saying “How would you feel if a club turned up and tried to poach one of Chelsea’s assets on the cheap” the call and negotiation ended abruptly. ( @nytimes Boehly declared Fiorentina’s asking price for Amrabat unreasonable - an executive responded by saying “How would you feel if a club turned up and tried to poach one of Chelsea’s assets on the cheap” the call and negotiation ended abruptly. (@nytimes) https://t.co/DNgGMaFUZ2

However, Fiorentina's stance on not being willing to let the midfielder leave in January prevented a potential transfer despite Amrabat missing training.

Speaking after the deadline day drama, head coach Italiano revealed that the Moroccan has apologized to the club and his teammates.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Amrabat was shaken up by what happened, but he apologized and knows he must give everything until June. He is a top player.”

He continued:

“The only situation that went to the last minute was Amrabat, who was rightly left out of the training session, but when the transfer window closes, everything settles down."

Regarding the apology issued by the player, he said:

“Amrabat stood up and apologized. The transfer market is a sporting tragedy for coaches, so it's much better when it closes and we can focus on the game."

Amrabat has made 26 appearances across competitions for Fiorentina this season. He was also a key player in Morocco's squad that finished fourth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

