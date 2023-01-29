Chelsea not interested in letting defender leave despite heavy interest: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to part ways with defender Trevoh Chalobah in the ongoing winter transfer window despite transfer speculations.

Chalobah, 23, has established himself as a key squad member at Stamford Bridge since returning from a fruitful season-long loan spell at Lorient in 2021. Prior to his move to France, he garnered crucial experience at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town during his respective temporary stints.

The former England U21 international is a right-footed centre-back adept at operating in multiple roles. However, he has fallen behind in the pecking order at the Blues due to multiple defensive arrivals. As a result, he has attracted interest from Inter Milan and other European clubs this month, as per Evening Standard.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reliable journalist Simon Phillips shared his thoughts on Chalobah's immediate future at Chelsea. He elaborated:

"On the club side of things, Chelsea, at the moment, are not willing to listen to offers for Chalobah, because they want him for depth and they need him in the squad. They like his versatility. They're not ready to entertain any offers this month."

Chalobah signed a contract extension with the Blues until June 2028 last November. He has registered four goals and one assist in 48 appearances across all competitions for the club. So far, he has helped his side lift a FIFA Club World Cup title and a UEFA Supercup trophy.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have spent over £200 million on seven new players in January. They have signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana on permanent deals while roping in Joao Felix on loan.

Chelsea hope to complete more deals before winter transfer deadline: Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are aiming to sign Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the final days of the month.

Liverpool and Manchester United have backed out of the race for Fernandez. However, the Blues have to compete with their Premier League rivals, like Arsenal, for their other targets.

After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal have entered the race to lure Caicedo away from Brighton & Hove Albion of late.

The Blues are also likely to facilitate a few outgoings in the ongoing window. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are on a host of clubs' transfer radar. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher have also been speculated to seal an exit this month.

