Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona star rated at €50 million - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spanish publication fichajes.net has claimed that the Brazilian winger will be allowed to leave Camp Nou due to the club's financial issues. According to this report, the player is valued at €50 million, a fair bit less than the €64.2 Barcelona spent on acquiring his services in 2022.

Raphinha hasn't quite been able to cement his position at the Catalan club, having made 70 appearances, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists across competitions. This season, he's started just eight of his 15 La Liga appearances and is currently out with a muscle problem.

For English clubs looking to snap up the winger, they can be assured of his form in the Premier League. Raphinha has played 65 matches in the English top-flight for Leeds United, notching up 17 goals and 12 assists.

However, a move to Stamford Bridge may not seem too appealing at the moment, with Chelsea 11th in the Premier League, 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are third in the Spanish top-flight, eight points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. If Raphinha chooses to remain in Spain, he could prove his worth under a new coach, with Xavi set to leave the club in the summer.

Chris Sutton urges Chelsea to stick with Mauricio Pochettino amid worrying form

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Pundit Chris Sutton has told Chelsea to keep faith in Mauricio Pochettino amid the club's worrying form. The Blues suffered yet another defeat last weekend when they were beaten 4-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on February 4.

The Argentine took over in the summer and spent over £380 million to bring in the likes of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Romeo Lavia, among others. Although these signings have failed to turn the club's fortunes around, Sutton has urged the club to ''hang on in there."

He told 5 Live's Monday Night Club (via BBC Sport):

"They have no choice but to hang on in there, trust Pochettino and hope he gradually improves them. They do have an identity - they want to press high and be brave on the ball playing out from the back - but are a team low on confidence.

"You can't just keep sacking the manager."

Amid poor league form, Pochettino has led the Blues to the Carabao Cup final, where a stern challenge against Liverpool awaits on February 25. Up next in the league is an away match at Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12).