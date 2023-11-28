Chelsea interested in signing ex-Real Madrid full-back: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing former Real Madrid full-back Miguel Gutierrez, who currently plays for La Liga side Girona, according to Todo Fichajes

Girona signed the player for €4 million from Los Blancos back in 2022. He has since made 50 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring two goals and providing five assists. In 14 appearances this season, Gutierrez has managed one assist.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for a high-flying Girona side that are currently leading the La Liga table. The Madrid native played for Getafe before joining Real Madrid's set-up back in 2011.

He was first called up to the senior team during the 2019 pre-season by Zinedine Zidane. Gutierrez filled in for an injured Ferland Mendy. He also became the first-ever player born in or after 2001 to be called up to Real Madrid's senior team.

With Mendy and Marcelo suffering injuries, Gutierrez was handed his senior debut for Los Merengues on April 21, 2021, in a La Liga clash against Cadiz. He overall made 10 appearances for the Madrid giants, providing two assists.

Jose Mourinho reportedly tried to sign Gutierrez back in 2017 for Manchester United. According to Relevo, Arsenal are also interested in Gutierrez, who is contracted with Girona until 2027.

Chelsea are another team very interested as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his defensive unit. Real Madrid, however, still hold 50% selling rights on the player along with the power to refuse a first offer. Gutierrez is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Real Madrid target Gabriel Moscardo: Reports

According to TNT Sports, Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians for €25 million. Real Madrid were also keen on signing the player.

Born in 2005, Moscardo is a highly-rated defensive midfielder. The youngster has so far made 23 appearances for Corinthians' senior team. Moscardo is also a Brazil under-23 international.

Moscardo, often touted as the 'next Casemiro' was targeted by Los Blancos to play alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the future. Chelsea, though, look set to trump the Spanish giants in the Brazilian youngster's pursuit.

While the Blues haven't been too impressive on the field, they have been a force to reckon with in the transfer market. Moscardo's potential addition could further bolster a young defensive midfield core that already boasts starlets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.