Chelsea interested in signing midfielder Xavi has rejected for Barcelona - Reports

Chelsea are keen on making a move for Marco Verratti, who recent reports from El Nacional suggest was rejected by Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez. With Franck Kessie's departure, the La Liga champions had sought midfield reinforcement, but their attention on Verratti has apparently waned.

Barcelona's interest in the 30-year-old midfielder isn't new, as he has been on their radar throughout his time with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this history, Xavi Hernandez seems to have dismissed the idea of signing him, as the manager does not see space for the midfielder in the Camp Nou dressing room. As a result, the Blues have reportedly jumped into the picture, looking to bolster their midfield.

Uncertainty abounds regarding Moises Caicedo, who could move to Liverpool. So, the London club's interest in Verratti has grown, especially after he turned down a move to Saudi Arabia. His desire to remain in Europe, coupled with his familiarity with Mauricio Pochettino's coaching methods, makes him an appealing prospect for Chelsea.

The Premier League side reportedly see him as a vital addition to strengthen their squad. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that he doesn't fit into their future plans. His exclusion from open media day, alongside the likes of contract rebel Kylian Mbappe and other marginalized players, adds weight to this development.

Aubameyang discusses differences between Barcelona and Chelsea after joining Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a former forward for Barcelona and Chelsea, has found a new home with Olympique Marseille. The 34-year-old's move marks his third change of club in just 18 months.

During his brief six-month stint at Camp Nou, Aubameyang managed to win over fans and teammates alike, netting 13 goals for the Catalan giants. A move to Stamford Bridge followed, but there he found himself largely confined to the bench. This led to questions about the difference in his performance between the two clubs.

In addressing these questions, Aubameyang pointed to the contrasting receptions he received at both clubs. He explained (via Football Espana):

“It’s easy. The manner in which I arrived at Barcelona, and there is a big difference to the way I was received by both the staff and the players when I arrived at Chelsea, the context was totally different."

“Because I arrived at Chelsea in no small part due to Thomas Tuchel, and a week later, he had been sacked. So the two contexts were not at all similar, it was not easy for me, and that had an influence. From there I basically didn’t play anymore.”

Under the guidance of Marcelino Garcia Toral, Aubameyang will look to rejuvenate his career.