Chelsea keen on signing 20-year-old star who impressed at AFCON - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in Senegalese youngster Lamine Camara, who was one of his country's breakout stars at the ongoing AFCON. The 20-year-old Metz midfielder was the subject of an inquiry from the Blues in January, and he remains on the radar.

Over the past 18 months, Chelsea have prioritized signing young, exciting talent to their squad to have a core of players who will develop together. They have signed young players from Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, and are now interested in signing African talents.

Through their sister club Strasbourg, Chelsea completed the signing of 18-year-old Senegal U-17 star Pape Daouda Diong in January. As per Sports Witness, they are looking to sign another Senegalese.

Lamine Camara was the breakout star of the U-20 AFCON, where his performances in midfield drove his country to win the title.

The youngster, who is the reigning African Young Player of the Year, was impressive for his country at AFCON 2024. Camara scored two goals, both in a single game and in three appearances for the Teranga Lions. Senegal, however, were eliminated in the Round of 16, losing on penalties to finalists and hosts Ivory Coast.

The Metz midfielder turned down an opportunity to join Chelsea in January, as per SportWitness, as he prefers to continue his development in France. The midfielder would have found minutes hard to come by at Stamford Bridge owing to the sheer number of young midfielders at the club.

Lamine Camara has a goal and two assists in 18 league appearances this season, his first in the French top flight. If his recent performances are anything to go by, he will have to move away from Metz to a bigger club in the not-too-distant future.

Chelsea remain without Romeo Lavia through injury

The Blues spent over £53 million to sign Belgian teenager Romeo Lavia from Southampton in the summer, beating Liverpool to his signature. The youngster picked up an injury before he kicked a ball, and was out of action until December when he came off the bench to make his debut.

Lavia's career hasn't taken off as expected at Stamford Bridge, as what was initially diagnosed as a bruise has now kept him out for over five weeks. When asked about the possibility of the midfielder facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on February 25, Mauricio Pochettino replied that it would be impossible.

"It's impossible"

The Manchester City academy graduate has now played only 32 minutes since arriving at Chelsea in the summer. The 19-year-old is expected to return to full fitness in March, with the club looking to manage him well for the rest of the campaign.