Chelsea very keen on signing French international attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

According to reports, the France international, who has impressed in the Bundesliga and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, has caught the eye of the Blues.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to sell Marcus Thuram (25) for a fee of just €10-12m this month, reports Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to sell Marcus Thuram (25) for a fee of just €10-12m this month, reports @swearimnotpaul ‼️🇫🇷 Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to sell Marcus Thuram (25) for a fee of just €10-12m this month, reports @swearimnotpaul. https://t.co/C5HeLZ3PsV

Thuram's contract with the German club is set to expire in the upcoming summer. Multiple clubs have shown an interest in signing the attacker on a pre-contract.

Monchengladbach are looking to get some profit out of the player, however, and a deal of around €10-12 million could be enough to secure his services.

According to Sports Illustrated and Dan Talk Chelsea, Thuram is considered one of the Blues' top targets in attack. They are looking at multiple options to improve that part of the squad.

Thuram has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 17 games across competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach this season. He also provided one assist in the FIFA World Cup final where France were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already completed a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku for £63 million. The Frenchman is set to join the club in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea have had a hugely underwhelming season so far. They are currently 10th in the Premier League, despite spending almost £250 million in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have struggled to score goals and it is expected that Thuram will be an upgrade over players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. The duo have already been linked with moves away from the club.

Their big-money spending is expected to continue as well. They are trying to hijack a move for Arsenal transfer target winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to the Independent.

Chelsea midfielder allowed to leave in January

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been given permission to seek a move elsewhere.

Chelsea are reportedly set to allow Tiemoue Bakayoko to leave the club. Bakayoko, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at AC Milan, has struggled to find game time. He has not featured at all under manager Stefano Pioli this season.

According to Correire dello Sport, there are multiple Turkish clubs interested in the player, however, Bakayoko is not interested in a move. Reports suggest the player would like to finish the season on loan in Italy and fight for a place at Milan.

AC Milan have also given the all-clear for the player to cut his loan short.

While the offers from Turkey are considered important, Bakayoko himself is said to be stalling on deciding his future. It remains to be seen if the Frenchman, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in 2017 for £40 million, can revive his career.

