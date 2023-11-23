Chelsea keeping tabs on 2 highly-rated forwards ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring centre-forward Santiago Gimenez and winger Assane Diao for a potential January transfer.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer but he has arguably been unimpressive. The Senegalese has scored seven goals in 14 games across competitions this season. The west London side are looking to strengthen their attack despite Christopher Nkunku's impending return after an injury.

As per Football Transfers, many in Chelsea's hierarchy see Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a priority striker target for the summer. However, they have more attackers on their list, including Gimenez and Diao.

Gimenez has been excellent for Feyenoord this season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 15 games across competitions. The 22-year-old's contract expires in 2027 and he could be available for around €40 million.

Diao, meanwhile, has impressed for Real Betis this season despite being only 18 years old. The winger, who can operate on both flanks, made his senior debut this season and has already made 11 appearances, scoring four goals. Diao fits right into Chelsea's recent philosophy of signing young players for the future.

Hence, despite having Noni Madueke, they are looking to sign Diao. His contract with Real Betis expires in 2027 and his market value is €8 million, as per Transfermarkt. The Spanish side are, however, unlikely to part ways with him in January.

Christopher Nkunku close to returning to action for Chelsea

The Blues signed Christopher Nkunku for £52 million in January but he joined them in the summer. The Frenchman was excellent initially in the pre-season but suffered a knee injury in their friendly against Borussia Dortmund. This has kept him out of action and he is yet to make his competitive debut for Chelsea.

However, Nkunku is now close to returning to the pitch (via Football.London). He has already returned to training as he steps up his recovery process and could feature in the squad in the next few weeks.

The French attacker's addition will be a big boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they look for more options in attack. Nkunku was Bundesliga's top scorer with 16 goals despite missing two months due to an injury.

Romeo Lavia will also return to action soon, having arrived at Chelsea from Southampton in the summer for over £50 million. The duo are, however, unlikely to feature in their clash at Newcastle United on Saturday, November 25.