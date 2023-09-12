Chelsea and Liverpool made enquiries about signing Brazil international in the summer transfer window - Reports 

Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly made enquiries about the availability of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims (via CaughtOffside) that Guimaraes is set to sign a new contract with Newcastle that may contain a release clause. The Brazil international has been a revelation at St James' Park since arriving from Lyon last year for €42 million.

Guimaraes starred for the Magpies last season, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The 25-year-old bagged five goals and as many assists in 40 games across competitions.

The Brazilian's consistent performances appear to have caught the eye of Chelsea and Liverpool. However, the two Premier League giants' enquiries fell on deaf ears as they were informed he wasn't for sale.

Bruno Guimaraes' new deal could contain a release clause although this would go against Newcastle's policy since the Saudi Public Investment Fund took over the club.

The clause would likely be upwards of around £100 million (€115 million) mirroring the fee paid by Chelsea for Moises Caicedo (£115 million). Guimaraes is valued in a similar fashion to how Brighton & Hove Albion viewed the Ecuadorian before his British transfer record move to Stamford Bridge.

Guimaraes has also become an established member of the Brazil national team, earning 13 caps, scoring one goal, and providing five assists. He was part of the Selecao squad that were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea new boy Moises Caicedo exchanged messages with Jurgen Klopp before snubbing Liverpool transfer

Moises Caicedo turned the Reds down.

Caicedo was on Liverpool's radar when the Reds agreed on a £111 million deal with Brighton for the Ecuador international. He had been courted by Chelsea for the majority of the summer up until that point but the Blues were sticking to their £80 million valuation.

The 21-year-old was reportedly messaged by Jurgen Klopp, with the Anfield boss trying to tempt him to make the move to Merseyside. However, the midfielder informed the German coach that he wanted to head to Stamford Bridge.

It was shortly after this when Chelsea finally stumped up the cash Brighton wanted and sealed a British transfer record deal for the Ecuadorian. Klopp had expressed his admiration of Caicedo but it wasn't enough to convince him.

Moises Caicedo's stock grew in the Premier League last season after an impressive performance with Brighton. He made 43 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.