Chelsea looking to offload 7 stars before June 30 to comply with Premier League rules: Reports

Chelsea are allegedly aiming to part ways with seven players, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher, to comply with certain Premier League rules this summer.

The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion since the summer of 2022, are believed to be in a position of economic turmoil now. Due to their transfer spend in the past year, they are currently in violation of the Premier League's newly introduced profit and sustainability rules.

Hence, according to Fichajes.net, Chelsea are aiming to raise close to £100 million before June 30. They have identified Lukaku, Gallagher, Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall as summer outgoings ahead of the next season.

Lukaku, who joined the west London club in a £97.5 million deal from Inter Milan in 2021, could be the first to leave with AS Roma interested in retaining his signature. Hall, on the other hand, could also secure a permanent move to Newcastle United, where he is on loan.

Gallagher, meanwhile, could reportedly receive a bid from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. However, the Blues are believed to be interested in handing the 24-year-old a new deal at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Cucurella and Chalobah are expected to depart Chelsea owing to their fall in the club's pecking order this season. Broja, who is on loan at Fulham, and Maatsen, who is currently at Borussia Dortmund, both are thought to be put up for sale this summer.

Tim Sherwood asserts only Chelsea's Cole Palmer is currently living up to his price tag

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood shared his thoughts on Chelsea's recruitment in the recent windows. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Look at those players, do any of those look worth the money that was spent? Palmer possibly. I think he's a good player, he went for the right reasons, he's getting the gametime now and he's proving his worth, but I can't say that about any of the other signings."

Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £42.5 million last summer, Palmer has emerged as the Blues' most in-form star. The 21-year-old has found the back of the net 12 times in 30 overall appearances so far, recording nine assists in the process.

Palmer is next likely to be in action for the Blues in their FA Cup fifth round contest against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 28).