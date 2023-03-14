Chelsea are looking to raise up to £264m through sales to continue their big spending in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to the Athletic, Chelsea are looking to raise £264 million in funds by doing a squad clearout as the Blues look to continue their big spending. The west Londoners spent a massive amount in January. Enzo Fernandez was the club's most expensive signing, with the Argentine being signed for a fee of €121 million.

Apart from Fernandez, the likes of Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more have been signed this season.

The Blues want to keep up their spending in the summer and are looking to sell players in a bid to do so. Ben Chilwell will reportedly leave the club with Atletico Madrid interested in the player. Manchester City are also interested in signing a full-back as Joao Cancelo's future at the club looks uncertain.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Christian Pulisic are expected to leave the club as well. These players have fallen out of Graham Potter's favor.

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic could be heading to the exit door too. Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Inter Milan, could also be sold for a significant sum. Overall, Chelsea are looking to raise a total fund of £264 million in the summer.

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell reacted to the win against Leicester City

Leicester City v CFC - Premier League

Ben Chilwell managed to get on the scoresheet as the Blues earned a 3-1 away win against Leicester City in their latest Premier League game on March 11.

Chilwell termed the goal as one of the most enjoyable ones of his career. The full-back told the media after the match (via Chelsea's official website):

"I think it was probably one of the most enjoyable goals for myself of my career. It’s no bad blood at all, I really enjoy coming back here and seeing all of the old faces that I used to see all the time day to day."

"But when it’s that 90 minutes on the pitch, of course I’m going to give everything to win the game for Chelsea, and thankfully today I contributed with a goal."

Apart from Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic also got on the scoresheet to help Graham Potter's side seal an important win on the road.

Poll : 0 votes