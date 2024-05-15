Chelsea to net sizeable Eden Hazard bonus from Real Madrid despite player’s retirement: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea will receive a £5 million bonus from Real Madrid due to their dealings during the Eden Hazard transfer.

Hazard joined Los Blancos from the Blues back in 2019 for £130 million. At that time, the Belgian was one of the best players in the Premier League and in world football. However, Hazard failed miserably at Real Madrid while dealing with multiple injury issues.

The club and the player mutually agreed to terminate their contract at the start of the 2023-24 season and Hazard decided to retire. Los Blancos, however, have reached the UEFA Champions League final.

The transfer deal's terms between Chelsea and the Madrid giants are still valid. As a result, the Blues are set to receive a mega sum of £5 million in bonuses. The transfer terms had up to £40 million in bonuses that the Blues could have earned.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid player Eden Hazard announced retirement last year

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 352 appearances for the club, scoring 110 goals and providing 85 assists. He won two Premier League titles and a Europa League with the Blues.

Hazard, however, had a massively underwhelming spell in the Spanish capital after his 2019 move. He made only 76 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

The Belgian announced his retirement at the start of the 2023-24 season and said (via The Telegraph):

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun around many pitches in the world. Thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all."

Hazard also made 126 appearances for Belgium's national team, scoring 33 goals and providing 36 assists for the Red Devils. He was arguably the best player of Belgium's so-called 'golden generation'.