Chelsea players were forced to sit on the floor during team meetings after crazy transfer splurge: Reports

Several Chelsea players were reportedly forced to sit on the floor during team meetings due to inflated squad numbers. The Blues signed 15 players in the last year, and that has seen their squad numbers go up.

As per a report in The Athletic, the new additions to the Chelsea squad have seen trouble in the dressing room, let alone the training ground. Some players have been left unhappy with their match minutes, and now reports suggest a few were forced to sit on the floor during meetings.

The new Chelsea owners took the transfer market by storm in the last two windows and signed players worth over £600 million. The move was widely criticized by pundits, and things got worse as Graham Potter struggled to get results on the pitch and was eventually sacked.

Chelsea take on Liverpool amid chaos

Chelsea have a tough task on their hands as they face Liverpool at home on Tuesday, April 4. The Blues are set to play under interim manager Bruno Saltor after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday night.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the interim manager said:

"I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago and he sent his regards to all of you. Obviously it's been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families and now we just have to deal with the situation. If I am here right now, it's because Graham and the club they thought it was the right step and I'm here just trying to help the club and trying to be the most professional I can."

When asked if he had a free hit against Liverpool, he added:

"First of all it is a sad day. A sad day for staff because Graham and Billy leaving, two top coaches, top people, top human beings. How I see it is, I have to be the most professional I can. Try to help the players, guide the players to prepare the game the best we can."

Bruno has conducted one training session on Monday and will be in the dugout tonight at Stamford Bridge.

