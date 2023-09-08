Chelsea preparing €60 million January transfer offer to sign Canada international: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid to sign LOSC Lille centre-forward Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

The Blues only scored 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has joined Olympique Marseille now, scored just one goal in 15 league appearances for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, scored just seven goals in 35 league appearances last season before joining London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal but the striker has flattered to deceive so far, scoring just one goal in four league games. He has missed the most number of big chances (6) in Europe's top five leagues.

Hence, the Blues are looking to strengthen their strike force in January. As per Fichajes.net, they are preparing a €60 million bid for David. The Canadian striker's contract with Lille expires in 2025 and the French club might want to sell him next summer.

Chelsea, however, are confident that they will be able to sign David for €60 million in January.

The 23-year-old joined Lille from KAA Gent in 2020. He has since scored 61 goals and provided 10 assists in 142 games for the French side. He has also earned 42 caps for Canada so far and scored 25 goals.

Chelsea star opens up on Reece James' injury

Malo Gusto recently offered his thoughts on Blues captain and first-choice right-back Reece James' injury.

James started Chelsea's opening game of the season against Liverpool but was withdrawn in the second half due to fatigue. It was later said that he has suffered a hamstring injury.

With James sidelined, new signing Gusto has started the Blues' three Premier League games since and has provided two assists as well. He spoke to the club's media about James' injury and how he is looking to use the opportunity, saying:

"We are all sad for Reece. We must not forget he is our captain, he is important for the squad and the club. Now I must use this opportunity to replace him in a good way and show that I can play."

He also said:

"When you sign for a top club you expect to be next to big names. I know I have the skills and quality and I’m here for it. It was a similar situation at Lyon. [Leo] Dubois was also the captain. So, it’s nothing new for me. I have always learned from these situations. It’s important to have this type of competition."

Chelsea signed Gusto from Lyon in January but he went back to the French side on loan until June 30. He has featured in all five games across competitions for the west London side so far.