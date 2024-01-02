Chelsea and PSG among clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Serie A superstar - Reports

Chelsea and French giants PSG remain in the running to sign highly-rated Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with both sides in need of his services (via Fichajes). The Serbian striker has been sought-after since he emerged as one of Serie A's quality marksmen.

Serbia international Vlahovic first emerged as a top talent in Fiorentina, where his form saw him linked with Arsenal before he eventually joined Juventus. The striker has continued to impress in Italy, with his performances catching the attention of several of Europe's top sides.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Vlahovic, and the club were in talks to bring the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the summer. They failed to reach an agreement with Juventus, who wanted a swap deal involving wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku.

PSG are also looking at the possibility of signing the Serbia international, as they begin to prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract at the Parc Des Princes, and there is no indication of an extension.

Vlahovic has been impressive for Juventus this season, with six goals and two assists to his name in 16 appearances. The striker has been influential for The Old Lady, even without scoring goals as he acts as a focal point for them in attack. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to move for the striker as they both need a steady source of goals.

Chelsea, PSG performing below par despite summer spending

Chelsea and PSG were among Europe's heaviest spenders in the summer, signing multiple players to strengthen their respective squads. They signed new managers in the summer, with former PSG boss Pochettino joining the Blues and Luis Enrique joining the French giants.

Enrique's side are on top of Ligue 1 at the halfway stage of the season and have a healthy five-point advantage over second-place OGC Nice. In the UEFA Champions League, however, Les Parisiens scraped their way through the group stage, only going through on the final day as group runners-up.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in deeper trouble than PSG despite their £1 billion investment in the last 18 months. They are 10th in the Premier League and are not in any European competition, and their manager is under pressure to turn things around.

The French side spent over €321 million on incomings in the summer, while the Blues spent around €460 million. They will likely spend more this month as they each look to achieve their goals this season.