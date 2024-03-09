Chelsea ready to sell star player for less than £37 million in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to accept a relatively low fee for Romelu Lukaku to get his wages off their books.

Lukaku returned to the Blues from Inter Milan in 2021 for a huge reported fee of £97.5 million. However, he scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances across competitions for them and returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan last season.

Lukaku then joined AS Roma on loan last summer and has contributed 18 goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions for them. He has especially been excellent under new manager Daniele De Rossi, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 10 games under him.

As per Calciomercato, Lukaku is willing to continue at Roma and so is his family. The Italian side have an option to buy the striker for £37 million. However, they could negotiate for a lower fee and Chelsea are open to accepting around £30 million for him as well.

Lukaku earns around £300,000 per week in wages at the Blues. He took a 37.5% pay cut to join Roma this season and will have to take a further cut if he is to join them permanently.

It is still a difficult deal to pull off for Roma due to their financial constraints. But all three parties appear to be interested in Lukaku's move to the Italian side, which could help in removing any potential barriers.

Romelu Lukaku on his love for Roma and if he'll join them permanently from Chelsea

Lukaku joined Roma on a season-long loan from Chelsea after an infamous saga with Inter Milan and Juventus. He has made 35 appearances across competitions for the Italian side and done well for them.

The Belgian striker is Roma's second-top scorer in the Serie A with 10 goals, two behind Paulo Dybala. The Italian side are fifth in the table, four points behind Bologna and are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Roma hammered Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at home in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. After the game, Lukaku spoke about how well he was received by the Italian side, saying (via Metro):

"It was a different experience, but as soon as I arrived, I saw how much the fans love this team. I also called Radja Nainggolan and he helped prepare me for how I ought to behave.

"Mourinho helped me and now De Rossi is too. I try to give my best for Roma, many people don’t know what my situation was, so I thank Roma."

When asked if he will permanently join Chelsea then, Lukaku said:

"I don’t want to cause controversy in England, I have to be intelligent about this!"

Chelsea are currently struggling themselves as they sit 11th in the Premier League standings under Mauricio Pochettino. They have recently adopted a transfer strategy of signing only young players and Lukaku being 30 is another reason they're unlikely to bring him back.