Chelsea seeking £500 million loan for transfers despite already spending over £1 billion under Todd Boehly ownership: Reports

Chelsea Football Club reportedly seeks a substantial £500 million loan to bolster their squad, as per FourFourTwo. This surprising move comes despite an extravagant expenditure of approximately £1 billion on new players since owner Todd Boehly took the reins just last year.

The Blues' lackluster performance in the 2023/24 season, with only five points from six fixtures and a meager five goals scored, has raised concerns among fans and management alike. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been grappling with a substantial injury crisis at Stamford Bridge, which has significantly hampered the team's progress.

Pochettino has pleaded for patience, emphasizing that the recent additions to the squad require time to adapt to the club's style of play. However, the owners, including Todd Boehly, may not be as patient. Pochettino recently acknowledged their disappointment (via FourFourTwo):

"They arrived at the club and are so excited to build a project. Of course they feel disappointed, but at the same time, they need to support the plan."

According to reports from The Sun, the Blue's solution to their woes is securing a £500 million loan from US financial institutions. This injection of funds aims to strengthen the squad, with an eye on the upcoming January transfer window and next summer.

Despite shelling out over a billion pounds in recent transfer windows, Chelsea's on-field performance has been far from commensurate with their financial investments. The team has struggled and has secured only one win in their six Premier League matches this season.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, the footballing world will be watching closely to see how this bold financial move impacts the fortunes of the west London club.

Pochettino's next challenge awaits in a local derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday, October 2, where they aim to turn their season around.

Chelsea stalled in pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo as Barcelona joins race

Chelsea's pursuit of Corinthians' young talent, Gabriel Moscardo, has hit a roadblock as the Blues refuse to meet Corinthians' €30 million valuation for the 18-year-old midfielder. As per SPORT, the Brazilian club rebuffed the Blue's most recent offer, totaling €21 million plus bonuses, prompting Barcelona to enter the race.

Sporting director Deco is leading Barcelona's efforts to secure Moscardo's signature, with the club eager to bring the young talent to La Liga. On the other hand, Chelsea finds itself at an impasse in negotiations with Corinthians, paving the way for Barcelona's involvement.

The 18-year-old midfielder has 15 appearances with Corinthians Paulista. He has also been a consistent figure in their Under-20 side. Apart from Barca and the Blues, Nottingham Forest has also expressed interest in the promising youngster.