Chelsea set to beat Real Madrid in race to sign Brazilian midfielder after request from Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea are set to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Matheus France. The Brazilian has represented his national team in the youth stages of under-16, under-17, and under-20. He primarily operates as a striker or a midfielder.

France has attracted the interest of Los Blancos. Florentino Perez's team thinks that Franca's signature could be sealed for €25 million to €30 million. However, the El Nacional report suggested that Real Madrid had arrived late.

Franca has already decided on his future and will join Chelsea. Newly minted Bules' manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly urged the club to secure Franca's signing.

Franca, 19, currently plays for Brazilian club Flamengo. He made 28 appearances across competitions during the 2022–23 season, scoring three goals.

Chelsea are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

According to Defensa Central, Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde. The Argentine coach is reportedly a massive admirer of the Uruguayan.

Valverde has been a key player for Los Blancos in recent times. He has so far made 204 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. He is one of the players that Carlo Ancelotti relies on the most.

Last season, Valverde showed new wrinkles in his game. The Midfielder showed off his goalscoring abilities. Valverde scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 56 matches across competitions.

Apart from that, the 24-year-old is also a very tenacious player. Hence, he is a midfielder of many trades. No wonder clubs are interested in luring him away from the Spanish capital.

However, that won't be an easy task, as Valverde is a Madridista at heart. Apart from that, he is also an important part of the team. Valverde is contracted with the Spanish side until the end of the 2026–27 season.

The Blues will need to splash out at least €100 million if they are to sign Valverde. The lack of European football next season could be a massive roadblock in the Stamford Bridge club's pursuit of the player.

