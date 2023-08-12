Chelsea star wants to leave club this summer, wants to join former boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich - Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has his sights set on Bayern Munich, a move driven by his desire to rejoin former coach Thomas Tuchel and fill a void. The German giants are said to be in a state of emergency, struggling with a goalkeeper crisis.

With Manuel Neuer injured and out of commission until 2024 and few viable options within the squad, alarm bells are ringing within the Bavarian outfit. Bayern's predicament sees them short of reliable goalkeepers, with Sven Ulreich as the sole exception, incapable of finding a regular starter.

Promoting a youth player to the top tier seems insufficient, leaving them on a frantic search in foreign leagues. Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears to be focusing his energy on his former employers, with Arrizabalaga emerging as the primary target.

Kepa has not been discreet with his wishes. According to recent reports from Sky Sports Germany (via CFCPys), he has told Chelsea that he wishes to go to Bayern. This comes after journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Bavarian Football Works) revealed that an official offer for Kepa's loan has been laid on the table. However, it could potentially evolve into a permanent deal.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals his first-choice goalkeeper

Mauricio Pochettino has made it abundantly clear that Kepa Arrizabalaga is his premier choice between the posts. Despite the relentless rumors linking the goalkeeper with a summer move to Bayern Munich, Pochettino is likely to start against Liverpool this Sunday.

With a firm stance, Pochettino delineated the battle for the goalkeeping position, stating to the press (via DailyPost):

“Sanchez and Kepa know they are going to fight for the number one position. At the moment, Kepa is a little bit ahead. With time, we will see if Robert is there and can challenge Kepa.”

The Blues' quest to fortify their goalkeeping options led them to Robert Sanchez, securing the 25-year-old on a seven-year contract from Brighton. The reported fee of £25 million has shown the club's commitment to bolstering the goalkeeping position. Notably, it became a critical situation after their second keeper Edouard Mendy departed to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in June.

Chelsea may need to find yet another goalkeeper this summer, especially if they let Kepa Arrizabalaga leave for Bayern Munich. While they snatched up Sanchez as a second option, Kepa's potential exit could see them struggle to find another goalkeeper for necessary depth.