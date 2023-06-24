Chelsea target changes agents as he edges closer to joining Manchester United - Reports

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has changed agents as he looks close to securing an exit from the San Siro amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. As reported by UtdDistrict, the former Ajax custodian has employed a new representative who will take over negotiations.

Onana had a sensational season with Inter Milan last time around having attracted the plaudits for his wonderful sweeping ability from the back. The Cameroon international has been strongly linked with a move away from Inter Milan with Chelsea and Manchester United both named as suitors.

As reported by The Daily Mail earlier this week, Onana is edging closer and closer to a £45 million switch to Old Trafford. Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag formerly worked with the keeper at Ajax and is said to be keen on a reunion.

However, Onana's move to Old Trafford could be delayed by the club's takeover talks. Also, David de Gea's future could have an impact on the move.

De Gea won the Premier League Golden Boot last season but has been heavily criticized for his lack of ability on the ball as well as for his sloppiness between the sticks. The Spaniard is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of this month but could still sign a new deal.

Manchester United have also monitored Porto’s Diogo Costa, Brentford’s David Raya and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen alongside Onana in recent weeks.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are set to part ways with Edouard Mendy, who looks destined to join Al-Ahli. Kepa Arrizabalaga is therefore the only senior goalkeeping choice at Stamford Bridge right now.

Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer after his deal with Ajax expired. He played 41 games for the Nerazzurri last season keeping 19 clean sheets in the process.

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's latest offer for Mason Mount

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Manchester United's latest offer for midfielder Mason Mount. The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that the Blues have turned down the Red Devils' offer worth £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The west London giants have countered it with an offer worth £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons. They are also willing to meet Manchester United to find a solution.

Mount has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has made it abundantly clear that he is not interested in a renewal. The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

