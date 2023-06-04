Chelsea are reportedly close to completing the signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP.

The Blues are looking to put an abysmal 2022-23 season behind them, where they sacked two permanent managers and ended trophyless. Even after spending over £600 million in two transfer windows, they finished 12th in the Premier League table.

The west London side have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the permanent manager and are already preparing for the next season. As per Record Portugal, Chelsea are close to signing Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder has signed a six-year contract with the club and will have his medical in London next week. His market value is €25 million (via Transfermarkt) but with his contract expiring in 2026, Ugarte is likely to cost more.

This could be a big signing for Chelsea, who could see a host of midfielders depart this summer. As per The Guardian, Manchester City are interested in signing Mateo Kovacic this summer. Mason Mount is in talks with Manchester United for a potential transfer.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, is on AC Milan's radar. N'Golo Kante's contract expires this month and a contract extension is yet to be signed. He could leave the club as a free agent.

Hence, Ugarte could join Enzo Fernandez, who the Blues signed for a British record fee of €121 million from Benfica in January, in midfield.

The Uruguayan midfielder has made 85 appearances for Sporting CP since joining the club from Famalicao in 2021. He made the most tackles (119) and won the most duels (232) in the Primeira Liga in the 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic edges close to Manchester City move

As per 90min, Manchester City have already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic for a potential summer move.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Blues are also willing to cash in on the Croatian midfielder. They have set an asking price of around €40 million for Kovacic, which is understood to be feasible for Manchester City.

Kovacic, 29, joined Chelsea from Real Madrid on a one-year loan spell in 2018 before his move was made permanent in 2019. He has been a consistent performer for the Blues, making 221 appearances and helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

His time at Stamford Bridge, however, might be coming to an end now. Manchester City are closing in on the Croatian midfielder as they look to replace Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes