Chelsea will have to spend at least £100 million to sign top target - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion want at least £100 million to sanction the exit of Chelsea target Moises Caicedo this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Blues have identified the midfield as an area that needs strengthening this summer. N'Golo Kante has already agreed to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad when his deal ends on June 30, while Mateo Kovacic has agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Mason Mount is keen to join Manchester United, who have had a £50 million rejected by Chelsea. Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, could also be on his way out, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa said to be interested.

The London-based club, who are also in the market for a goalkeeper and a striker, have thus identified Caicedo as a top target. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday (June 15) that they are stepping up their interest in the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Caicedo, who already received a contract proposal. Romano added that Chelsea hope to rope in the Ecuador international for £80 million, with contact established between the two clubs.

However, Brighton have slapped a £100 million asking price on the defensive midfielder, as per The Athletic. They also reportedly want a huge chunk of the nine-figure fee to be paid up front.

It's worth noting that Arsenal had a £70 million bid for Caicedo rejected by the Seagulls in January. The Ecuadorian has since signed a new deal with the club, thus increasing his value.

Furthermore, Brighton regard the fee West Ham United are demanding for Declan Rice as the benchmark for Caicedo. The Irons value the Englishman at £100 million and Roberto De Zerbi's side believe their player is worth at least as much, if not more.

How did Chelsea target Moises Caicedo fare in his last start for Brighton?

Moises Caicedo played 43 games across competitions for Brighton in the 2022-23 season, contributing towards two goals. He made his last start for the team in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League. The midfielder started alongside former Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour in midfield.

Caicedo was one of the best Brighton players in the game, earning a 7.0 rating on Sofascore. Only Pascal Gross (58) had more touches than him (56) among Brighton players. The Ecuadorian also completed 38 passes with 88% accuracy and played two key passes.

In defense, Caicedo made four interceptions and one tackle, while blocking one shot as well. Furthermore, he won two of the six duels he competed in. However, the midfielder committed three fouls and lost possession seven times.

