Chelsea are willing to offer €100 million plus a player to Portuguese side SL Benfica to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Fernandez has been one of the most sought-after midfielders following his exploits with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He guided his nation to World Cup glory and played in all seven games in the tournament, scoring and assisting once along the way. He also won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Fernandez in the ongoing January transfer window. The Blues are now prepared to offer player-plus-cash to secure the services of the Argentinian international. However, it is not mentioned which current Chelsea player will be offered to Benfica to sweeten the deal for Fernandez.

According to the aforementioned source, the final decision will still lie in the hands of Benfica president Rui Costa. Costa has previously been adamant that Fernandez will not be allowed to leave the club unless his release clause of €120 million is met by the interested party.

Cesar Luis Merlo has also stated that despite strong interest from the Premier League giants, Fernandez is not pushing for a move yet. The midfielder, 22, is instead waiting for an agreement to be made between the two clubs.

Fernandez, however, does have the incentive to stay at Benfica until the end of the 2022-23 season. According to the Chelsea Chronicle, club president Rui Costa has promised the midfielder an additional €2 million should he stay in Portugal.

Fernandez only joined Benfica in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season from Argentinian giants River Plate. As things stand, he has made 29 appearances for Benfica and has contributed four goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Chelsea complete the signing for Malo Gusto

Chelsea have completed the signing of right-back Malo Gusto from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a reported fee of around £31 million (€35 million). Gusto has been immediately loaned out to the Ligue 1 side and will complete the 2022-23 season with them.

Gusto has penned a seven-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030. The defender will join the first team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Graham Potter's side have already signed six players in the January transfer window. These include the permanent signings of Mykahylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Noni Madueke and the loan arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

