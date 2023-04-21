Chelsea willing to part ways with 11 first team players, Barcelona interested in signing 3 of them - Reports

In a stunning turn of events, Chelsea have reportedly placed 11 first-team players on the transfer list and Barcelona are interested in signing three of them. El Nacional has reported that the Blues are trying to free up space for new signings in the upcoming transfer windows.

Under Todd Boehly's ownership, the Blues signed Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernández, and David Datro Fofana in January.

Among the players listed on the transfer list are notable names like Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, all of whom have caught the eye of Barcelona. Azpilicueta must be ruing his decision to turn down Barcelona's offer last summer, having played a minimal role this season.

N'Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were also on Joan Laporta's radar, but according to El Nacional, neither player is in Barca's plans anymore. Romelu Lukaku, who cost Chelsea a hefty €120 million, has fallen out of favor after a dismal stint with the Blues and a disappointing return to Inter Milan on loan.

Chelsea will also reportedly listen to offers for academy products Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Conor Gallagher. Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount are the last two players on the list of potential outgoings for the Blues.

Both players' contracts expire in 2024, and despite owner Todd Boehly's attempts to extend their deals, they have rejected all offers. As a result, the Blues have opted to list the duo for sale, hoping to secure substantial financial returns.

Manchester City eye Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic as Ilkay Gundogan's likely move to Barcelona looms

Manchester City are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barca on a free transfer. They have marked Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic eyed as a suitable replacement, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). Gundogan's move to Barca seems increasingly likely, as the Catalonian giants have offered him a two-year deal with the option for an additional year.

Gundogan, 32, has reportedly refused to renew his contract with Manchester City, making a Bosman move to Barcelona imminent. City's reluctance to offer the German midfielder a two-year contract, in line with their policy of granting one-year extensions to older players, has given Barcelona the opportunity to step in.

With Kovacic's agents reportedly in London to negotiate a deal with City, the Blues appear willing to part ways with the player for a reported €30 million. Meanwhile, Barca are considering selling Franck Kessie in the summer should they secure Gundogan's signature.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Manchester City and Barcelona fans will be watching closely to see how these high-profile moves impact their respective clubs and the players involved.

Poll : 0 votes