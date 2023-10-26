Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr very interested in signing Manchester City superstar; player is the club's top target in January: Reports

According to journalist Khaled Al-Nafei (via @TheNassrZone), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have identified Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne as their top target in the January transfer window.

The Knights of Najd have bolstered their squad in the past year, strengthening across all departments by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aymeric Laporte.

Luis Castro's side have looked impressive this season and are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 22 points from 10 games. They are also flawless to date in the AFC Champions League.

However, as per Al-Nafei, the Riyadh-based outfit plan on further strengthening their squad. He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Al-Nassr management of the Player Recruitment Committee raised the name of the Belgian Manchester City player, De Bruyne. The player is the team's first target in the upcoming winter period. Difficult, but God writes goodness."

De Bruyne has only made two appearances this season after suffering a serious hamstring injury in August. He is expected to be out for another two to three months.

However, the Belgian is still one of the best devastating midfielders in the world. The 32-year-old has scored 96 goals and provided 153 assists in 358 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, helping the Cityzens win 14 trophies.

De Bruyne would be a massive signing for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co and help them challenge for every major trophy possible. However, it's unlikely Man City would want to let go of their talisman mid-season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form for Al-Nassr this season

While Al-Nassr may be looking to further strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, they will undoubtedly be buoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's form this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or netted 14 goals in 19 appearances for Al-Alami last season but he has stepped his game up to the next level in the Middle East. He has scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, becoming the top-scorer in 2023 with 43 goals for club and country.

The 38-year-old has truly proved that age is just a number with his recent performances. Ronaldo will be aiming to continue his exceptional run of form against Al Feiha on Saturday, October 28.