Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen to sign Inter Milan star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in roping in Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Nassr are keen to acquire the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist's signature ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are aiming to revamp their entire midfield in the summer transfer window.

Brozovic, 30, has established himself as a vital locker room presence for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb for €5 million in 2015. So far, he has helped his team lift five trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A crown.

Earlier last season, the 87-cap Croatia international helped Simone Inzaghi's outfit lift two domestic cups and reach the UEFA Champions League final. He registered three goals and six assists in 40 games across all competitions.

Inter Milan are also said to be interested in cashing in on the Hrvatski Dragovoljac youth product this summer. They are aiming to reinvest the potential cash in their permanent operation to lure Davide Frattesi away from Sassuolo.

Brozovic, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, has netted 31 goals and provided 43 assists in 330 matches for the Nerazzurri so far. He could decide to leave the San Siro to secure a final big-money payday in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are also keeping tabs on a number of other players in Europe. They are currently in advanced discussions with Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho and Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, according to The Athletic.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo opines ahead of 200th Portugal cap

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to don Portugal's shirt for a historic 200th time during his side's 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20). Speaking to Record, he shared his thoughts on the feat:

"It truly means a lot! Since I turned a professional, it's been a dream to play for the national team. I'll stay here until I think I owe it. I'll never try to give up coming here because it's always a dream for me... it's love for my country."

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, stated that he is aiming to continue with his national team, adding:

"I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese people happy. It's been a long journey but it won't end soon, I hope. May Portugal win tomorrow, with or without my goals. May we follow the path towards the Euro."

Apart from being the record appearance holder in international football, Ronaldo is also the all-time top goal-scorer in the history of men's international football. The 38-year-old has registered 122 goals and 43 assists for Portugal.

