Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate doesn't want to leave at the end of his deal, expresses desire to retire at the club - Reports

Marcelo Brozovic surprised many by transferring from Inter to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Now, he has reportedly expressed a desire to remain at the club till he retires.

Brozovic's transition from Europe to Saudi Arabia raised eyebrows, especially because clubs like Barcelona had shown interest in him. The Blaugrana were in search of a potential successor for Sergio Busquets, and they had the Croatian ace in their sights.

It's understood that Barcelona's allure, however prominent, couldn't sway the 30-year-old midfielder. Instead, he chose to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Sources close to the deal have indicated that Brozovic's agreement with the Saudi side spans three years, during which he is projected to pocket a yearly wage of around €35 million (via GOAL).

In the brief time since his transfer, Brozovic has quickly become a key figure for Al-Nassr. His contributions have been vital in the Saudi Pro League, where he has donned the club's jersey in seven matches, propelling them to a commendable fourth spot in the standings. Additionally, his talents have been on display in two AFC Champions League fixtures.

Recently, speculations around his retirement have been rife, following a recent disclosure by his agent. As per the revelations from the representative (via Ali Al Harbi on Twitter), Brozovic harbors no intentions of leaving Al-Nassr after the culmination of his present contract. The statement conveyed the midfielder's sentiments explicitly:

"He wants to complete his career with Al-Nassr until retirement."

Al-Nassr will next take on Abha in a home Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday, October 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo could also continue in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr until retirement

In response to recent speculations about his imminent retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly set the record straight, asserting that such claims are unfounded.

Following a remarkable display where he scored a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-3 triumph against Al-Ahli, Cristiano Ronaldo emphasized his continuing passion for the sport. The Portuguese legend revealed to the press (via Daily Mail):

"They say Ronaldo is done… but it's not true. I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I'm done'. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I'm done but I'm still proving that it's not true."

The football maestro's journey spans multiple clubs, with commendable tenures at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. While his second stint with United might not have been as fruitful as anticipated, his choice to transition to Saudi Arabia has undoubtedly added another chapter to his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's shift to Al-Nassr set off a domino effect, attracting a constellation of European stars to the Middle East. Alongside Marcelo Brozovic, former Liverpool players like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Jordan Henderson also found their way to the Middle East.