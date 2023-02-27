Erling Haaland feels ‘deceived’ by Manchester City and wants club to make important change amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Amid Real Madrid's interest, Erling Haaland has reportedly told Manchester City that he wants them to adjust their playing style in order for him to stay.

The Norwegian superstar joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move last summer. He has continued his prolific goal-scoring form with 33 goals in 33 appearances so far this season.

While the young forward is in blistering form, it is widely believed that he could score even more goals. However, according to Nacional (via Football365), Haaland feels 'deceived' at the Etihad.

He can often go many minutes without touching the ball during a game, where Manchester City have an impressive share of possession and this has upset the striker.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Erling Haaland has now 33 goals in 33 games as Manchester City player this season 🧘🏼‍♂️ #MCFC Erling Haaland has now 33 goals in 33 games as Manchester City player this season 🧘🏼‍♂️ #MCFC https://t.co/RNxHd4svPl

In fact, Nacional has claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund forward gets 'excessively bored during the 90 minutes'. He is not 'happy' at the Etihad and expects the club to change their style of play to accommodate him better.

Erling Haaland has also threatened to leave the club if they fail to 'participate in the next edition of the Champions League', which will keep Real Madrid interested in his services.

B/R Football @brfootball 𝟐𝟕 Premier League goals for Erling Haaland.



No Manchester City player has scored more in a Premier League campaign 🤖 𝟐𝟕 Premier League goals for Erling Haaland. No Manchester City player has scored more in a Premier League campaign 🤖 https://t.co/PlDqf6pp2n

The Cityzens will most likely end the season in continental spots. However, it is uncertain how the charges they currently face for breaching financial rules could affect their position in continental tournaments.

If the forward does make the decision to leave the club, Real Madrid are reportedly on the line to snap him up.

Thierry Henry contemplates how Real Madrid target Erling Haaland affects Manchester City

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Erling Haaland's presence in Guardiola's squad makes the team more predictable to their opponents. Speaking to CBS Sports, he stated (via Football365):

"We’ve seen in big games they can’t find him. If you think the other way, in big games, try to help them. We all know, when you play a big team, you have to win your own battle first.

“It’s not that easy, and we’ve seen that this year, he’s struggled in this type of game. Maybe, if he does think of that, how can I help them, sometimes in some situations, not always them finding me on the second post.”

Other pundits, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, have claimed that the forward "picked the wrong club" when he snubbed Real Madrid and others for Manchester City.

