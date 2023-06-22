European giants declare interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey: Reports

Juventus have reportedly expressed an interest in snapping up Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Partey, 30, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta is aiming to revamp his entire midfield ahead of the next campaign. He is in the final two years of his contract.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, the 43-cap Ghana international earned a lot of plaudits during the first half of last season. But, due to a drop in his level in the final months, he has been rumored to leave.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have enquired about Partey to the north London club after multiple Saudi Arabian clubs registered their interest in the midfielder. They are currently waiting for a decision on Adrien Rabiot's future before launching a permanent move to sign the former Atletico Madrid player.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League outfits are willing to splash a fee of £34 million to rope in Partey, albeit in three separate installments.

Should the Ghanian secure a permanent move to Juventus this summer, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would provide solid competition to the likes of Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli.

Apart from Partey, Arsenal are also reportedly set to cash in on the likes of Granit Xhaka and even Jorginho, who arrived earlier this January.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 99 games for his club.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are on the hunt for multiple midfielders. They are keeping tabs on West Ham United's Declan Rice, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal ready to splash £43 million to snap up 28-year-old Serie A midfielder: Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are willing to lodge an initial £43 million offer to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

However, the Gunners could struggle to find an easy solution as Lazio president Claudio Lotito is known to be quite a tough negotiator.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, has been an irreplaceable figure for Lazio since arriving from KRC Genk for over £10 million in 2015. He has helped them lift three trophies so far, including a Coppa Italia crown in 2019.

So far, the FK Vojvodina academy graduate has scored 69 goals and laid out 59 assists in 341 matches across all competitions for Lazio.

