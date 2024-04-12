European giants keen on signing Arsenal man, Gunners star unwilling to leave the club - Reports

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus want to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer.

Jesus' recent lack of goals has been problematic for the Gunners. The Brazilian has netted only eight goals in 29 appearances across competitions. There have also been reports that Jesus could have surgery to fix his long-term knee surgery issues.

As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners don't see Jesus as the leading number 9 anymore. They have the likes of Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and more on the radar as Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking ranks in the summer.

However, Jesus reportedly doesn't want to leave Arsenal and see out his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. He joined Arteta's side from Manchester City for a reported £45 million in 2022 and has so far scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 62 appearances.

Juventus, however, reportedly remain interested and are even ready to strike an initial loan deal. Jesus, as per Transfermarkt, has an estimated market value of €70 million. While goals haven't been easy to come by for him recently, he is a pivotal player in the team's build-up play.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus hints at having knee surgery

Gabriel Jesus suffered a devastating knee injury in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since repeatedly suffered from the issue. The Brazilian has now revealed that his contemplating having surgery.

Jesus said he isn't totally fit and is even open to missing the Copa America 2024 to have surgery and regain his full fitness. The Brazilian said (via football.london):

"I am already thinking about next season, I want to complete a full season and it doesn't matter if, at the end of the season, I have to have surgery on my knee and put right what is getting in the way and possibly miss out on the Copa America, but I'd rather be 100% thn 80%."

Jesus potentially having surgery could make Mikel Arteta explore other options. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, though, can also lead the line. The north Londoners also have Eddie Nketiah in the team as a striker option.

