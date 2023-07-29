European giants make an approach to explore possibility of signing Pedri from Barcelona: Reports

According to El Nacional, reports have emerged from France suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have approached Barcelona for Pedri Gonzalez's signature. Despite recent financial struggles, the Blaugrana wish to secure the continuity of their key players, rather than sell them.

PSG's interest in Pedri comes as no surprise, given his remarkable performances, yet the Catalan club appears confident that the Canarian footballer will stay in their ranks. Only 20 years of age, the brilliant midfielder has racked up 109 appearances for the Blaugrana, helping them to the La Liga title last season.

The French press has been abuzz with rumors about PSG's potential move for Pedri, which has raised concerns among Barcelona supporters. The Parisians' contact with Pedri's agency Leaderbrock Sports is seen as a sign of intent. Nevertheless, Barca have made it clear that negotiations have not been entertained thus far.

The report says that PSG are rumored to be willing to pay around €110 million, presumably Pedri's buyout clause for this summer. However, Barcelona have disputed this figure, asserting that the clause stands at a staggering €1 billion.

While the financial aspect may raise eyebrows, the positive news for Barca is that the player himself is determined to continue his journey at Camp Nou. Pedri has not shown any inclination to switch clubs. Though both clubs will continue to closely monitor the situation, Pedri's heart reportedly remains firmly set on Barca.

PSG continue pursuit of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, eye release clause activation

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Paris Saint-Germain's ongoing interest in Camp Nou superstar Ousmane Dembele, as the French club pushes to activate his release clause.

Dembele's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2024, and negotiations for a new deal were underway with the player and his agent.

However, the 26-year-old's contract includes a release clause of €50 million, which PSG aims to trigger before the deadline on Monday, July 31. Romano confirmed that the club is still making attempts to convince the Frenchman to join their ranks in France.

The lure of a substantial financial package could be tempting for Dembele, with PSG offering the chance for a big paycheck.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, Barca remains unfazed by the situation, as Dembele is reportedly content at the club and is eager to extend his contract. He revealed in an interview last month (via Barca Universal):

“It’s going very well. Barcelona want me to renew until 2027, my agent will talk to them. I’m happy in the team, also at home in Barcelona. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know why there is so much talk about PSG. It must be because I am French, but there was and is nothing with PSG."

As the transfer window enters its final stages, fans of both clubs will be closely following the developments surrounding Ousmane Dembele. The forward notably racked up five goals and seven assists in 25 La Liga games last season, helping the Blaugrana win the title.