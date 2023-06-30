European giants will push to sign Chelsea star, have reached agreement on personal terms with player - Reports

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, AC Milan will push to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. They are expected to intensify their efforts soon. The Rossoneri have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

Pulisic joined the Blues in 2019 and has since made 145 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

The former Borussia Dortmund star, though, struggled for game time this past season, scoring once and assisting twice in 30 matches across competitions.

The 24-year-old might struggle to get regular game time under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is looking to rebuild Chelsea this season after the team had a disastrous campaign last term, finishing 12th in the Premier League.

Milan, however, could provide the American with the much-needed game time that he is after at the moment. Pulisic is contracted with the Blues until the end of the 2023–24 season. He has an estimated market value of €25 million.

Roy Keane is skeptical about Manchester United signing Mason Mount from Chelsea

Everton FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Manchester United and Chelsea have reached an agreement over Mason Mount's transfer. The player is set to undergo his medical on Monday. Roy Keane, however, is doubtful whether Mount can make United a better team.

Speaking about Mount, Keane told Sky Sports:

“You’d hope to think United could challenge them [City] next year, but it’s going to be very, very difficult because City are brilliant and they’ve got a great, great manager. I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

Keane further added on Mount:

“I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team."

He added:

"I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him, in terms of improving United and closing the gap, I think he’s a good player but would be improve Man United? I’m not so sure.”

Mount has made 195 appearances for the Blues' senior team since coming through the academies of the club. However, he struggled for game time during the 2022–23 campaign.

The attacking midfielder made only 35 appearances across competitions, scoring three times and providing six assists. Whether Mount can regain his form under Erik ten Hag remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes